30 accident-related deaths reported daily in Sri Lanka: Health Min.

April 10, 2025   10:02 am

Around 30 to 35 deaths linked to accidents are being reported daily, according to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Health Promotion Bureau today, Dr. Samitha Siritunga, a specialist attached to the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, revealed the alarming statistic which has a major bearing on the country’s economy.

According to Dr. Siritunga, around 10,000 to 12,000 fatalities in the country annually are attributed to various accidents.

He said the total number of accidents and hospitalisations, reduced to a certain extent since 2019 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Samitha Siritunga added that a majority of hospitalizations at state hospitals are due to accidents.

Hospitalisation due to accidents before 2019 was at 1.3 million and it is around 1 million at present, he said.

Dr. Samitha Siritunga noted that according to the current trend, in the next 5 to 10 years, the number may increase by another 200,000 to 300,000.

He therefore called for a coordinated programme to reverse the trend.

 

