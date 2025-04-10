Separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police in progress - Minister

Separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police in progress - Minister

April 10, 2025   10:32 am

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala says that plans are underway to introduce a separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police.

Speaking in Parliament today (10), Minister Wijepala revealed that a draft proposal for the new salary structure has already been prepared by the Acting Inspector General of Police. He added that discussions with the Ministry of Finance are scheduled to take place in the coming months to finalize the proposal.

The Minister noted that the proposed salary structure is expected to be included in the 2026 budget proposals, subject to cabinet approval and financial review.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)