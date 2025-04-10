Separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police in progress - Minister

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala says that plans are underway to introduce a separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police.

Speaking in Parliament today (10), Minister Wijepala revealed that a draft proposal for the new salary structure has already been prepared by the Acting Inspector General of Police. He added that discussions with the Ministry of Finance are scheduled to take place in the coming months to finalize the proposal.

The Minister noted that the proposed salary structure is expected to be included in the 2026 budget proposals, subject to cabinet approval and financial review.