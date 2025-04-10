Will April 15 be declared a public holiday?

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Prof. Chandana Abeyratne, informed Parliament today (10) that no final decision has been made regarding the declaration of April 15 as a public holiday.

Responding to a question raised by MP Ravi Karunanayake, the Minister stated that the matter is still under consideration. He noted that the week in question includes Good Friday (April 18), which is already a public holiday, leaving only three working days for that week.

Given this context, Minister Abeyratne said the government has not yet reached a conclusion on whether to declare April 15 as an additional holiday, in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year which falls on April 14.

Meanwhile, the Department of Government Information has announced that the information circulated on social media with the department’s letter head claiming that April 15 has been declared as a public holiday is fake.