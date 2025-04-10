Court orders to re-accept 35 more rejected LG Polls nominations

The Court of Appeal has ordered the relevant Returning Officers to reaccept several rejected nomination papers due to issues arising from the certification of birth certificates by Justices of the Peace and the oath taken under the 7th Schedule to the Constitution.

Accordingly, the court has ordered nearly 35 rejected nomination papers to be reaccepted today (10).

This order was issued when several petitions filed by political parties and independent groups against the rejection of the relevant nomination papers were taken up before a bench of judges comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohamed Lafar Tahir and Priyantha Fernando this morning.