Pilot project to enable online traffic fine payments

Sri Lanka Police has launched a pilot project to enable motorists to pay traffic fines online, in a move aimed at streamlining the payment process and promoting digital governance.

The initiative allows drivers to settle fines issued by traffic police officers through the ‘GovPay’ mobile application, introduced by the government to facilitate digital payments for public services.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, the pilot project is currently being implemented at 11 locations along the Kurunegala–Anuradhapura road.

The trial will be in effect until April 30.

The GovPay platform, introduced on February 7, enables citizens to make a wide range of government payments digitally, including fines, taxes, and service fees.