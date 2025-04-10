Pilot project to enable online traffic fine payments

Pilot project to enable online traffic fine payments

April 10, 2025   02:50 pm

Sri Lanka Police has launched a pilot project to enable motorists to pay traffic fines online, in a move aimed at streamlining the payment process and promoting digital governance.

The initiative allows drivers to settle fines issued by traffic police officers through the ‘GovPay’ mobile application, introduced by the government to facilitate digital payments for public services.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Road Safety, Indika Hapugoda, the pilot project is currently being implemented at 11 locations along the Kurunegala–Anuradhapura road. 

The trial will be in effect until April 30.

The GovPay platform, introduced on February 7, enables citizens to make a wide range of government payments digitally, including fines, taxes, and service fees.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)