Colombo stock market surges after Trump pauses tariffs

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has continued its upward momentum with both key indices making significant gains at the close of regular trading today (10).

Accordingly, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) increased by 704.88 points (4.74%) to close at 15,580.83 while the S&P SL20 climbed 285.69 points (6.56%) to close at 4,638.38 points.

Meanwhile, today’s turnover was reordered as over Rs. 6.97 billion.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a temporary U.S. pause on tariffs.

The U.S. President announced an immediate 90-day tariff pause for many countries even as he raised the levy on Chinese imports to 125%.