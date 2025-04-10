Colombo stock market surges after Trump pauses tariffs

Colombo stock market surges after Trump pauses tariffs

April 10, 2025   03:48 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has continued its upward momentum with both key indices making significant gains at the close of regular trading today (10). 

Accordingly, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) increased by 704.88 points (4.74%) to close at 15,580.83 while the S&P SL20 climbed 285.69 points (6.56%) to close at 4,638.38 points. 

Meanwhile, today’s turnover was reordered as over Rs. 6.97 billion.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a temporary U.S. pause on tariffs.

The U.S. President announced an immediate 90-day tariff pause for many countries even as he raised the levy on Chinese imports to 125%.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)