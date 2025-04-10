Batalanda commission report: Govt vows legal action against Ranil

Batalanda commission report: Govt vows legal action against Ranil

April 10, 2025   08:43 pm

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake says that legal action will be initiated against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and others held responsible in the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report, potentially with the assistance of international support, if necessary.

The Minister made these remarks during the first day of the parliamentary debate on the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report.

Meanwhile, the House agreed today (10) to continue the debate on a future date. The second day of the debate will be scheduled for an upcoming parliamentary session.

Parliament is next scheduled to convene on May 08.

