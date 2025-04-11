Fairly heavy rainfall likely in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall likely in parts of the island today

April 11, 2025   06:12 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (11).

Several spells of showers may occur in Anuradhapura, Matale and Mannar districts, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night, the department said.

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the Met. Department.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

In the meantime, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11) are Maningamuwa, Rambewa, Kahatagasdigiliya, Eithala wetunu wewa and Muthur at about 12.11 noon.

