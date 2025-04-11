Sri Lanka sells Rs. 100 billion in 2029 & 2034 T-bonds

Sri Lanka sells Rs. 100 billion in 2029 & 2034 T-bonds

April 11, 2025   07:54 am

Sri Lanka has sold Rs. 100 billion in 2029 and 2034 bonds during yesterday’s auction as the secondary market saw a decisive shift from the sustained selling sentiment, a trend largely owing to US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

Accordingly, a total of Rs. 75 billion has been raised through the December 2029 maturity, with a weighted average yield of 10.64%, while Rs. 25 billion was secured through the September 2034 maturity, which saw a weighted average yield of 11.21%. 

The auction was notably fully subscribed, reflecting improved investor confidence. 

The market’s mood turned on the back of the US’s announcement of a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs for most countries, including Sri Lanka.  Investors, buoyed by this favorable turn of events, pivoted to a buying sentiment. 

Globally, a manic bond sell-off eased today after the US President said he would temporarily lower some of the hefty duties.

Sri Lanka's party leaders discuss US tariffs impact, need to diversify export markets (English)

Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail despite strong objections from AG's Dept. (English)

Trump announces 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs but hikes duties on China to 125% (English)

Ranil raises concerns over legal proceedings against MP Chamara Sampath (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail despite strong objections from AG's Dept.

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

