The Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced that its 24-hour one-day passport issuance service will be temporarily suspended on April 15, 16, and 17, in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

The department stated that during this period, the issuance of token numbers for passport services will only take place until 12 noon.

Authorities urged the public to take note of these changes and plan their visits accordingly, especially those intending to obtain foreign passports during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period.