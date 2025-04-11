Myanmar Earthquake: Sri Lanka grants USD 1 million in financial assistance

Myanmar Earthquake: Sri Lanka grants USD 1 million in financial assistance

April 11, 2025   08:23 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has extended financial assistance amounting to USD 1 million to provide relief to the people of Myanmar affected by the recent earthquake.

The relevant cheque was officially handed over yesterday (Apr 10) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, to the Ambassador of Myanmar to Sri Lanka, Marlar Than Htaik.

Despite the prevailing economic challenges in Sri Lanka, the Ambassador of Myanmar expressed her deep appreciation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Government of Sri Lanka for the gesture of solidarity and support towards the disaster-stricken people of Myanmar, the President’s Media Division said in a statement. 

Furthermore, the Ambassador extended her gratitude for Sri Lanka’s decision to deploy relief teams and medical personnel during this difficult time. She also noted that such acts of compassion further strengthen the longstanding religious and cultural friendship between Sri Lanka and Myanmar, the PMD added. 

The Ambassador also briefed the Secretary to the President on the current situation in Myanmar following the earthquake.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, along with officials from the Embassy of Myanmar, Winh Wint Khaus Tun and Lei Yi Win, were also present at the occasion.

