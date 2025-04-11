Police officer hailed hero after saving drowning girl in Mahaweli River A police officer deployed on traffic duties in Katugastota, Kandy has been hailed a hero after he rescued a girl from drowning in the Mahaweli River.



The 21-year-old girl had fallen from the Katugastota Bridge and the traffic police officer after being informed of the incident had quickly reacted and jumped into the river to rescue her.



The rescued girl, an area resident, has been admitted to the Katugastota Hospital for treatment, Police said.

