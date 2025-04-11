Underwater Avurudu festival for the first time in Sri Lanka

Underwater Avurudu festival for the first time in Sri Lanka

April 11, 2025   09:31 am

For the first-time ever, a unique underwater Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival has been held in seas off Trincomalee.

Divers brought the Sinhala and Tamil New Year spirit beneath the waves at the inner harbor of Trincomalee in a groundbreaking celebration organised by  the Malima Diving Club of the Sri Lanka Navy Malima Hospitality Services (MHS), in collaboration with the Navy Diving Unit.

The event was organised to showcase the rich heritage of the Sinhala and Tamil communities and to highlight the potential of Sri Lanka’s pristine waters as a premier diving destination.

This first-of-its-kind event saw divers performing traditional cultural rituals and engaging in folk games beneath the waves, creating a mesmerizing spectacle, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

