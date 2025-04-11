Keheliya arrives at CID again

Keheliya arrives at CID again

April 11, 2025   10:26 am

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement.

The former Health Minister appeared before the CID to provide a further statement on the alleged import of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was also questioned by the CID on 9 April.

The CID arrested Rambukwella over his alleged complicity in the procurement of substandard IVIG vials in February last year.

Rambukwella and several other suspects, implicated in the case over alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vials, are currently out on bail.

Prior to the apprehension of Rambukwella, seven arrests had been made in connection with the alleged drug procurement scam.

