April Aswesuma welfare allowance disbursed

The Welfare Benefits Board has announced that the welfare allowance for the month of April, under the ‘Aswesuma’ program, will be available to beneficiaries starting today (Apr 11).

The respective amounts have already been credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries, according to an official statement.

The statement further noted that disbursements of the increased allowances—introduced under the 2025 Budget, including the elderly allowance—have also commenced this month.

A total of Rs. 12.63 billion has been allocated for 1,737,141 eligible families under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare program.

Additionally, the Board stated that Rs. 2.9 billion has been deposited into the accounts of 580,944 individuals over the age of 70 within those families.