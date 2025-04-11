CEB signs power purchase agreement for 350 MW Sahasdhanavi Power Plant

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 350 MW Sahasdhanavi Combined Cycle Power Plant, which will be built, owned, and operated by Sahasdhanavi Limited.

Issuing a statement, the CEB said that the ownership of the power plant will be transferred to the CEB after 25 years.

This marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s pursuit of reliable and affordable electricity for families and businesses, the CEB said in the statement.

The 350 MW Sahasdhanavi Combined Cycle Power Plant, approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), will soon commence construction. It is expected to deliver electricity to the national grid within 30 months under Open Cycle operation, transitioning to full Combined Cycle operations after an additional 12 months.

The plant plays a vital role in supporting Sri Lanka’s expanding renewable energy sector, especially during nighttime and low wind periods. Operating on regasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG), it will provide flexible, on-demand power to balance the variability of solar and wind energy generation.

By 2028, Sahasdhanavi and similar plants will fully transition from diesel to R-LNG, reducing fuel costs by approximately 50%, significantly lowering emissions, and ensuring essential grid reliability as Sri Lanka expands its solar and wind generation capacity. R-LNG will serve as a key transition fuel as Sri Lanka moves towards a renewable-powered future, the statement added.

Signed CEB Media Release 04 English by Adaderana Online on Scribd