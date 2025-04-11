Avurudu Kevili table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests

April 11, 2025   02:18 pm

The cost of preparing a traditional kevili table for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year has risen by 7 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, Verité Research says.  

The research has been conducted based on data collected from open markets in Colombo and statistics obtained from the Department of Census and Statistics.

According to Verité Research an average Avurudu ‘Kevili’ table remains more than twice as expensive as in 2019.

A kevili table, a customary feature during New Year celebrations in Sri Lanka, includes an assortment of traditional sweetmeats symbolising prosperity and happiness.

Prices increased for five out of the eight key items in 2025. Notably, the cost of milk rice rose by 57 percent and kokis by 35 percent – both of which rely heavily on coconut and coconut oil.

The overall increase in kevili table prices was primarily driven by a surge in coconut prices. The price of coconuts rose by 80 percent year-on-year, while coconut oil increased by 40 percent. In contrast, the prices of most other ingredients either declined or remained stable.

Furthermore, compared to 2019, the cost of a kevili table has more than doubled—rising by 2.4 times in 2025, up from 2.2 times in 2024, according to a statement released by Verité Research.

