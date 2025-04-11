Expressway tolls can be paid using debit, credit cards from May 1

The general public will be able to use their debit and credit cards to pay for expressway tolls from May 1, 2025, according to Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayaka.

Transport Minister Rathnayaka said the Road Development Authority (RDA) will equip all exit points of expressways to accept payments made through debit and credit cards.

Under the initial stage of the ambitious plan initiated by the RDA, the Kadawatha and Kottawa exit points will accept debit and credit card payments from today, the Transport Minister asserted.