Police officers can now issue multiple charge sheets for traffic violators

April 11, 2025   04:53 pm

Police will be able to issue more than one charge sheet for traffic violators with the introduction of the online instant payment method to pay fines through the ‘GovPay’ application, Harsha Purasinghe, a board member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) said.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, Harsha Purasinghe said based on a request by Sri Lanka Police, the new system has been introduced. He said the new system will enable those who receive charge sheets to instantly pay the fines by adding the reference number.

He added that since all police stations have been equipped with a mobile phone linking the system, Police officers who issue the respective charge sheet will receive the acknowledgement and that will enable the relevant officer to return the driving license back.

The current procedure is to take the charge sheets, issued by Police officers for traffic offences committed by drivers to post offices, making the payments, and then submitting the relevant receipts of payment to the Police station to retrieve the driving license.

ICTA board member Harsha Purasinghe noted that since the new system provides an opportunity to instantly pay fines for multiple offenses, if a motorist commits more than one violation, Police officers are able to issue additional charge sheets.
 
With effect from today (Apr 11), an online instant payment method of fines issued for traffic offences, through the ‘GovPay’ application has been introduced as a project to digitize Sri Lanka Police.

Accordingly, the pilot project will be implemented from today (Apr 11) to April 30, 2025, covering the roads in Kurunegala, Doratiyawa, Melsiripura, Gokarella, Galewela, Dambulla, Madatugama, Maradankadawala, Kekirawa, Thirappane, Kawarakkulama and Anuradhapura.

Through the initiative, Sri Lanka Police said it intends to identify the inconveniences and shortcomings encountered during the pilot project and implement the project islandwide after rectifying the issues.

