SLBFE warns of fake video on YouTube targeting expat workers

April 11, 2025   05:10 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has refuted a claim circulated through a YouTube channel operating from a foreign country, that migrant workers will be given Rs. 10,000 each for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.   

The video allegedly advises migrant workers to send a copy of their travel documents to any branch office of the SLBFE.

The bureau stressed that no such announcement has been issued by SLBFE, and it urges the public not to fall victim to such fraudulent activity.

The SLBFE further clarifies that no such program has been implemented so far and that this is merely a misleading campaign intended to deceive Sri Lankan migrant workers. 

Additionally, the bureau said it has not authorized any social media platforms to publish official government announcements, and it warns that legal action will be taken against such fraudsters in future.

The SLBFE also states that official announcements are only made through recognized media outlets, the official website, and its official channels on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. 

 

