Marking World Health Day on April 07, the World Health Organization kicked off a yearlong campaign on maternal and newborn health for 2025, titled “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

The campaign focuses on urging governments and health communities to elevate their efforts to preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s long-term health and well-being.

The global health body stated that maternal and newborn health statistics remain alarming, with nearly 300,000 annual maternal deaths due to pregnancy and childbirth complications.

While global efforts have led to a 40% reduction in maternal mortality since 2000, the maternal mortality rate remains high in certain regions. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for approximately 70% of global maternal deaths in 2023, while Central and Southern Asia contribute another 17%.

During a webinar series conducted in collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, the WHO highlighted the country’s significant progress in reducing maternal mortality to 25 per 100,000 live births in 2023.



This achievement was attributed to Sri Lanka’s free and equitable maternal health services, professional midwifery, data-driven decision-making, and commitment to continuous quality improvement.

While highlighting Sri Lanka’s positive progress, the WHO also acknowledged the looming concerns posed by economic downturns and rising poverty, calling for more evidence-based interventions and policies to safeguard maternal nutrition.

Recent studies indicate a rise in low birth weight babies, highlighting the urgent need to examine the underlying causes and the role of maternal nutrition.

The WHO emphasized that maternal nutrition also has long-term implications for health and development.

Speaking on maternal nutrition in Sri Lanka, the WHO highlighted that the country’s ongoing economic downturn poses challenges, potentially affecting access to nutritious food and healthcare services for expectant mothers.



While expressing the global health body’s support for Sri Lanka to achieve its maternal health goals, it emphasized that enhancing prenatal and postnatal services, addressing healthcare access disparities, and integrating advanced medical interventions will be essential in further improving outcomes.