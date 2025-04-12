President AKD vows to not let racial or ethnic violence erupt in Sri Lanka again

April 12, 2025   07:04 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured that the National People’s Power (NPP) government will not let racial and ethnic violence erupt in the country again. 

Speaking at an NPP Public Rally in Akkaraipattu, Ampara, the President claimed that projects under India’s Rs. 2 billion pledge for the development of agriculture, dairy and fisheries industries in the Eastern Province will commence next month. 

“The National People’s Power is the only government that treats every race equally in this country. Back in the day when other governments were in power, violent incidents were reported in Digana, Akurana, and Aluthgama. Religious sites were attacked. We certify to you that we will not let chaos erupt in this country again.”

The Head of the State further commented: “Our movement is against other movements that contribute to racism. You all know about the Easter Sunday attack that took place in our country. After that attack, the Muslim community was bullied and shamed. They faced these harassments with discomfort.”

“What did the Muslim people say at that time? They said that they informed the responsible authorities about the development of extremist groups, and that the authorities did not take action regarding that matter. They stressed that the country is reaping the effects of lack of action.”

Dissanayake assured that the government remains firm on the decision to never let those incidents happen again, stating, “That’s what we have a government for. A government is not supposed to take action after something happens.”

The President also commented on the country’s economy and investments: “There was a significant economic crisis, and we have reduced it to a certain level. The foreign investors left our country, and projects came to a halt.”

“We took the decision to commence the projects funded by Japan, India, and China. During Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the Indian government pledged Rs. 2 billion worth of assistance for the dairy, agriculture and fishing industries in the Eastern Province. We will commence those projects next month”, he noted.

