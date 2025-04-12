Govt remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across country - PM Harini

The Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the people of Sri Lanka should no longer be burdened by conflict and the government remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across the country, with the government and the public service must discharge their duties to meet the needs of the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing public gatherings held in Velanai, Nallur, and Vadamarachchi, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister further reiterated:

“There are numerous issues regarding infrastructure development in the Northern Province ranging from roads, drinking water supply, agriculture, and unemployment, to education and health sectors.

Many of these development tasks fall under the responsibility of local governments and provincial councils that represents your areas. However, these responsibilities have not been properly discharged.

While it is said that the issues raised in the North and East were caused by the war, it has been 16 years since the end of the war. What real change has taken place? Have the lives of the people in these areas has improved?

Although the central government allocates funds to provincial governing bodies, there should be a transparent mechanism in place to ensure that these funds are properly utilized for the relevant projects.

On May 6th, you will hold the decisive right to elect the local government closest to you that will work to uplift your lives and develop your communities. Elect representatives who are committed to serving the people, and free of fraud and corruption.

The government is actively participating in lifting the country from its fallen state and to overcome the current economic challenges. We accept that there is a long way to go. The prices of goods are still high but the government is currently working towards a change, and the people will receive the benefits in the near future.

Measures have been taken to increase the basic salary of public servants from this year’s Budget. The public service must commit to discharging duties in dedication to the people. This must be not only a people’s government, but also a public service that belongs to the people.

Even after the independence, this country has seen much bloodshed and conflict. The people have suffered greatly as a result. The government is determined to ensure that such a situation never arises again. Therefore, the government is committed to fostering peace within the country.”

The event was attended by Minister of Fisheries Mr. Ramalingam Chandrasekar, along with several Members of Parliament and local representatives in the North, the statement added.