Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government is currently working to initiate new projects across every area of Sri Lanka and to bring the necessary investments to rural areas in order to improve the participation of the communities in strengthening the national economy.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a public gathering held yesterday (12) in Nanattan, Mannar, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“Our country has reached a decisive point. The government of National People’s Power (NPP) stands at understanding the expectations of the people. The general public came together despite the ethnic and religious barriers to exercise their voting right against the corruption in the politics that existed in this country.

Consequently, Anura Kumara Dissanayake was able to become the President in 2024. A month later, we formed a Parliament that will initiate in changing the history. Today, we have a government made up of 159 members. There is now a strong group in Parliament standing against the corruption and a government that represents all ethnicities, religions, and regions.

For the first time in history, we have formed a government made by a single party that represents everyone. The people are the ones who made this victory possible and they are the true victors in this cause.

We are committed to protecting the trust the people have placed in us and to fulfilling their expectations.

You are well aware of how weak the economy was when we came to power. Officially, we had been declared a bankrupt nation before the world. For many years, Sri Lanka had no economic growth and was in a debt-ridden economy. Tourism sector had been collapsed. Due to the corruption in political authority, investors were unwilling to invest the country.

Today, we have changed all that. We have officially succeeded in removing the label of ‘bankrupted’. We have managed to steer the economy towards growth leading the investments are being restored and the confidence in Sri Lanka has increased internationally.

We are working to start new projects in every area of Sri Lanka to bring the necessary investments to the rural sector, with the aim of improving the participation of rural communities in the national economy.

The first budget of the NPP government has passed. Even though the economy is not yet strong, we focused on two main priorities in the budget: one was to develop infrastructure necessary for economic growth, and the other was to provide relief to people burdened by economic hardships.

That’s why we have increased and extended the period of Aswesuma benefits. Further, for schools with lower than 300 students, vouchers to buy schoolbooks was distributed along with the government’s intervention to strengthening the social protection system.

Previous governments were a burden to the people. But today, we have a very small Cabinet of members. The government is no longer a burden to people. We have reduced expenses, minimized losses, and eliminated the corruption.

Because of a government that is not a burden to the people, it was able to provide relief to the people. Through this budget, the basic salaries of public service have been increased. Now, the public service has become a much better place to earn a good income. They have been given the opportunity to work freely. Decisions for the people are now statistical data and not based on political preferences.

What we expect is an independent public service. We are in need of a people-centered government as well as a public service and it should be an efficient, corruption-free, people-sensitive public service. We have already created the necessary environment for that.

In order to develop the rural economy, the government has allocated a large amount of funding through this year’s budget but for that allocations are to be used properly for the purpose of serving people, the local government institutions are need to be cleaned up. If the leaders who represents the villages are corrupted, the allocation of fundings will become worthless. That is why the upcoming local government elections has become extremely significant and decisive.”

The event was attended by the Members of Parliament Jegadeeswaran and S .Thilakanadan, public representatives, and candidates of local government election representing the NPP, the statement added.