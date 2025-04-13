SLTB deploys additional buses today to meet New Year Travel demand

Steps have been taken to deploy additional buses today (13) to meet the demand from people traveling to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said.

The SLTB Deputy General Manager, P. H. R. D. Chandrasiri, noted that the number of passengers arrived at the Colombo Central Bus Stand last afternoon (12) was lower than usual.

Meanwhile, the Director of Operations and Service Supervision of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Shereen Athukorala, said that additional buses will be deployed today for those departing from the Colombo, Makumbura, Kaduwela, and Kadawatha bus terminals.

She added that additional buses have been deployed, but there is currently a less passenger demand compared to previous days.

Since a large number of people who work in Colombo and nearby areas are expected to return to their hometowns this morning, the NTC will take steps to provide transportation services, the Director of Operations added.