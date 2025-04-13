Record inflow of workers remittances in March

Record inflow of workers remittances in March

April 13, 2025   11:16 am

The inflow of workers’ remittances to Sri Lanka in the month of March has been reported as USD 693.3 million.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), this figure is the second highest monthly inflow on record.

The CBSL added, the cumulative figure for the period from January to March 2025 is USD 1.814.4 million which is an 18.1% increase when compared to the amount received in the first three months of 2024.

Sri Lanka received USD 812.7 million in December 2020 which remains the highest inflow on record.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020, a large number of Sri Lankans residing in countries such as Italy and South Korea returned to Sri Lanka after losing their jobs. As a result of the large sums of terminal benefits they received being remitted at once, the amount of remittances received by Sri Lanka during that month rose to a record high, the CBSL noted.

Subsequently, in January 2021, the amount of remittances received from migrant workers was recorded at USD 675.3 million.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka received a total of USD 6,575.4 million as remittances in 2024.

