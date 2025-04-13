IGP Tennakoons misconduct allegations: Committee members to be appointed next week

IGP Tennakoons misconduct allegations: Committee members to be appointed next week

April 13, 2025   02:39 pm

The appointment of members to the committee tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct and abuse of power against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, is scheduled to take place next week.

The Speaker of Parliament has reportedly notified the Chief Justice and other relevant parties in writing in this regard.

According to the Standing Orders, the Chief Justice is required to appoint a judge while a professional who is agreed upon by both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition must also be named to the committee.

According to provisions, the Chairman of the National Police Commission must be included as a mandatory member of the committee.

Once the committee is formally established, the investigation is expected to begin immediately.

A resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry for the removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from his position as IGP due to alleged misconduct and abuse of power, was passed in Parliament on 8 April.

A total of 151 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor of the resolution, with none voting against it.

The motion was presented by National People’s Power MP Lakmali Hemachandra.

While expressing her views in Parliament, the MP proposed that a Committee of Inquiry be appointed to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from his position as IGP on the grounds of misconduct and abuse of office.

Accordingly, the Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector-General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d) and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act was unanimously passed without a debate in Parliament on April 8.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)