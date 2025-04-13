Rescind the order to shut down small hydropower plants; SHPDA tells Minister

The Small Hydro Power Developers Association of Sri Lanka (SHPDA) has appealed to the Minister of Power and Energy to intervene and rescind the directive issued to shut down numerous small hydropower plants in the island.

Issuing a statement, Thusitha Peiris, the President of the Small Hydro Power Developers Association said members of his association are outraged by the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) directive to shut down numerous small hydropower plants, effective 11 April.

The decision, made under the guise of “stabilizing the grid” during the festive season, is a severe blow to Sri Lanka’s power sector and a direct threat to the nation’s energy security, the statement added.

Thusitha Peiris said small hydropower plants provide a vital service to Sri Lanka’s electricity grid and unlike intermittent sources such as solar and wind, small hydro offers a consistent and reliable energy supply, operating 24/7 to meet peak demand, particularly in the night.

He said, “The CEB’s decision to shut down these reliable power sources is a self-inflicted wound, stemming from its failures in grid modernization, its lack of investment in essential technologies like Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and advanced weather forecasting, and its fundamental lack of effective system planning, which prioritizes short-term fixes over long-term, sustainable solutions.”

According to the President of the Small Hydro Power Developers Association, the shutdown has substantial and far-reaching economic consequences and the CEB’s order to halt operation of the country’s 450MW small hydro capacity for approximately 8 hours a day, results in a supply loss of 1.8 million units to the national grid.

He also called on the Minister of Power and Energy to direct the CEB to compensate small hydropower developers for the significant financial losses incurred due to the shutdown.

In response to the claim, the Ceylon Electricity Board said the decision to shut down has been taken due to the low demand for electricity during the New Year period owing to the closure of factories, businesses and other office premises.

Accordingly, the CEB said the temporary closure will ensure the grid remains stable during the festive period.