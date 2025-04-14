Opposition Leader calls for unity and resilience to face challenges together in New Year

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, in his Sinhala and Tamil New Year message, extended heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankans and urged the nation to rise above divisions and step into the New Year with unity, resilience, and renewed spirit.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa’s Full Message:

“It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt wishes to the beloved people of our nation as we celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year—a cherished cultural tradition of all Sri Lankans. Since ancient times, our people have marked the sun’s transition from Pisces to Aries as the beginning of a New Year, also known as the Solar Festival. This season symbolizes abundance: trees bear fruit, harvests flourish, granaries overflow, and a sense of renewed hope and prosperity fills every heart.

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year is more than a festive occasion—it is a time that encourages us to act with discipline, uphold gratitude, and recognise the deep bond between humanity and nature. It also reminds us of the value of strong human relationships and inspires us to set aside differences and move forward with renewed spirit.

As we enter this New Year, we are met with both ongoing and emerging challenges. Overcoming these and leading our country toward progress is a shared duty. In doing so, we must rise above narrow ideologies and divisions. By understanding the true spirit of this celebration, let us join hands in unity and resilience to face these challenges together, and step into a New Year marked by peace, joy and prosperity.

Together, as one nation, let us navigate the road ahead, conquer adversity, and work toward a future of shared success. I call upon all Sri Lankans, both at home and abroad, to commit themselves to this hopeful journey—toward a New Year that brings happiness, not sorrow; unity, not division; and prosperity for all.”