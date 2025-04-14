LG election candidate, 6 party supporters arrested over police complaints

An individual contesting the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election and six political party supporters have been arrested for allegedly violating election laws, Police said.

A total of five complaints were lodged with the Police related to the flouting of election laws during the past 24 hours that ended at 06.00 a.m. today (14).

The Police Headquarters noted that 32 complaints related to criminal acts and 127 incidents on flouting of election laws have been reported since 3 March.

Accordingly, 15 candidates and 52 political party supporters involved in the LG election have been arrested over these complaints, while 12 vehicles have also been taken into police custody since March 3.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.