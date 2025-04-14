LG election candidate, 6 party supporters arrested over police complaints

LG election candidate, 6 party supporters arrested over police complaints

April 14, 2025   12:42 pm

An individual contesting the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election and six political party supporters have been arrested for allegedly violating election laws, Police said. 

A total of five complaints were lodged with the Police related to the flouting of election laws during the past 24 hours that ended at 06.00 a.m. today (14).  

The Police Headquarters noted that 32 complaints related to criminal acts and 127 incidents on flouting of election laws have been reported since 3 March.

Accordingly, 15 candidates and 52 political party supporters involved in the LG election have been arrested over these complaints, while 12 vehicles have also been taken into police custody since March 3.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)