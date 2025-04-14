RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30%

April 14, 2025   12:54 pm

The revenue generated by the Road Development Authority (RDA) through expressway tolls on 11, 12 and 13 April has increased by 30% in comparison to the income generated during the same period last year.
 
A total of 387,586 vehicles had used the expressways on 11, 12 and 13 April, according to the Director of Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Division, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya.

Accordingly, the RDA has generated an income of Rs. 134,498,800. 

Kahatapitiya added 163,541 vehicles used the expressways on 11 April, and the RDA generated an income of Rs. 54,066,450, while on 12 April, 134,195 vehicles used the expressways, and their income was Rs. 47,012,350.

Furthermore, 89,850 vehicles have entered expressways on April 13, which has generated an income of Rs. 32,120,000 for the RDA.

