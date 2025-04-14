Parents urged to pay more attention to children to minimise accidents

Parents urged to pay more attention to children to minimise accidents

April 14, 2025   02:25 pm

Health authorities have urged parents and elders to pay extra attention to children to minimise accidents during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Dr. Deepal Perera, a specialist at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH), said that annually, the number of accidents involving children increases sharply during the New Year holiday period. A large number of children are hospitalized during the festive period owing to firecracker-related incidents and road accidents, he added.  

Dr. Perera, therefore, said parents and guardians must be on alert at all times. He also highlighted the increase in the number of road accidents due to drunk-driving, which is a serious concern, especially during New Year holidays.

Separately, Dr. Deepal Perera indicated that a considerable number of children get affected by diarrhea during this period. Parents must be mindful about what food their children consume, he stressed.  

Dr. Perera said that since warm weather is continuing in the country, children who partake in New Year games must ensure they drink adequate water to prevent dehydration.

He also encouraged children to be allowed to bathe frequently and for lengthy periods in order to prevent contracting skin diseases.

