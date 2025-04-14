Three returning from Bangkok arrested with Rs. 45mn worth narcotics

Three returning from Bangkok arrested with Rs. 45mn worth narcotics

April 14, 2025   03:30 pm

Three Sri Lankans who arrived from Bangkok have been apprehended for the possession of narcotics worth Rs. 45 million at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (14).

The trio was arrested by officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs.

They had concealed the stock of narcotics inside packets of biscuits and chips that were inside their travel luggage.

Officers had uncovered 1,616 grams of ‘Kush’ and 1,762 grams of ‘Hashish’, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Two of the apprehended suspects are from Colombo, while the other is a resident of Badulla.

Steps have been taken to hand over the suspects and the seized narcotics to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)