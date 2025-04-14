Three returning from Bangkok arrested with Rs. 45mn worth narcotics

Three Sri Lankans who arrived from Bangkok have been apprehended for the possession of narcotics worth Rs. 45 million at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (14).

The trio was arrested by officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs.

They had concealed the stock of narcotics inside packets of biscuits and chips that were inside their travel luggage.

Officers had uncovered 1,616 grams of ‘Kush’ and 1,762 grams of ‘Hashish’, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Two of the apprehended suspects are from Colombo, while the other is a resident of Badulla.

Steps have been taken to hand over the suspects and the seized narcotics to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.