One dead, 20 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Agbopura

April 14, 2025   04:06 pm

An individual has died while 20 others, including children, have sustained injuries in a collision involving three vehicles in Agbopura this morning (14), Police said. 

A bus travelling from Agbopura to Kantale along the Kantale-Trincomalee road had rammed into the back of a double-cab that was heading in the same direction and then collided head-on with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction near the 85th Mile Post in Agbopura. 

The bus driver and the injured passengers, including children, were admitted to the Kantale Hospital. Subsequently, the driver of the bus had succumbed to his injuries. 

The deceased was a resident of Mawanella. 

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the morgue of the hospital while the Agbopura Police are conducting further investigations. 

