The tourism industry generated USD 354 million in March, which has increased Sri Lanka’s earnings from tourism in the first quarter of 2025 to USD 1,122.3 million, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This marks a 9.4% increase compared to the USD 1,025.9 million earned through tourism in the first quarter of 2024.

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in the first quarter of 2025 reached over 722,000, with a 13.6 percent year-on-year increase.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka earned USD 1,553.83 from tourists on average this year. The CBSL figures show that in the first quarter of 2024, on average, the country received USD 1,613.59 per tourist.

This indicates that although the amount generated through tourist arrivals has increased, the average income per visitor has seen a reduction.