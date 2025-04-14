Prime Minister celebrates New Year honouring national traditions

The national ceremony to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year was held earlier today at Pahala Bomiriya in Kaduwela, with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Commencing the New Year’s observances at the auspicious time of 06.44 a.m., the Prime Minister ceremonially planted a mango sapling, signifying the prosperity and the commencement of work for the New Year, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The event featured traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year customs, popular folk games, songs, and dances, reflecting and honouring national New Year traditions and the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka.

The celebration was organized jointly by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Divisional Secretariat of Kaduwela.

The occasion was attended by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senewi, Deputy Minister Muneer Munaffar, and Members of Parliament Asitha Niroshan and Kaushalya Ariyarathna, along with other distinguished guests.