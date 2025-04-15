Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces, according to the Meteorology Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the morning.