Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 15, 2025   06:59 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night. 

Showers may occur in the Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces, according to the Meteorology Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)