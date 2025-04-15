Notice on bus and train services for today and tomorrow

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that passenger transport buses will be in operation starting today (15), based on public need.

The Director of Operations and Service Supervision at the NTC, Shereen Athukorala, stated that bus services are scheduled to operate today and tomorrow according to the regular timetable.

She also mentioned that a special bus service will be operated from April 17 for passengers returning from their hometowns.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways stated that, as today is a regular working day, office train services will operate as usual.

The General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, said that additional trains will be added based on passenger demand.