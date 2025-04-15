Six-year-old dead, several injured in Elpitiya accident

A six-year-old girl has died in an accident reported along the Elpitiya-Ambalangoda road in Kurundugaha, Elpitiya this morning (Apr 15).

A three-wheeler traveling from Ambalangoda towards Elpitiya had collided with a van heading in the opposite direction, the Police Media Division said.

The injured three-wheeler driver, a male, two females and three girls who were at the back seat of the three-wheeler who sustained injuries were admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital, Police added.

One of the girls had succumbed to her injuries subsequently.

The deceased girl was a 6-year-old resident of Kurunduwatta, Pitigala.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Elpitiya Hospital.

The driver of the van involved in the accident has been taken into custody, while the Elpitiya Police is conducting further investigations.