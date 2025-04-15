Six-year-old dead, several injured in Elpitiya accident

Six-year-old dead, several injured in Elpitiya accident

April 15, 2025   10:12 am

A six-year-old girl has died in an accident reported along the Elpitiya-Ambalangoda road in Kurundugaha, Elpitiya this morning (Apr 15).

A three-wheeler traveling from Ambalangoda towards Elpitiya had collided with a van heading in the opposite direction, the Police Media Division said.

The injured three-wheeler driver, a male, two females and three girls who were at the back seat of the three-wheeler who sustained injuries were admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital, Police added.

One of the girls had succumbed to her injuries subsequently.

The deceased girl was a 6-year-old resident of Kurunduwatta, Pitigala.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Elpitiya Hospital.

The driver of the van involved in the accident has been taken into custody, while the Elpitiya Police is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)