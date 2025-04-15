Tamil Nadu CM seeks more state powers from Central government

April 15, 2025   10:19 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to move the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly today.

The resolution aims to urge the Indian central government to ensure that states get more powers. This resolution follows several others criticising the central government’s policies. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had previously adopted a resolution against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging the central government to repeal the law.

On April 4, CM Stalin had informed the Legislative Assembly that the resolution seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been declined by the President.

The Chief Minister had criticised the decision to deny the resolution as a “dark chapter in federalism.”

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has also passed a resolution urging the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

This resolution to ensure more power to states also came after the significant development of ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, which became law without the Governor’s assent after a Supreme Court order. On April 8, the Supreme Court termed Governor RN Ravi’s withholding assent to ten bills after they were re-enacted by the State Legislature “illegal and erroneous in law.” A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature.

The oldest of the bills passed had been pending since 2020. Sharing the “good news” of the SC judgement in the state assembly, CM Stalin had termed it as a “victory to all states in India.”
 
