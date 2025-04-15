412 admitted to National Hospital due to accidents during New Year

A total of 412 persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital owing to injuries sustained from various accidents reported on 13 and 14 April.

Six of them were pronounced dead on admission, Dr. Indika Jagoda, the Director of the Accidents Ward at the Colombo National Hospital revealed.

Around 110 persons were admitted following accidents that happened indoors while 94 hospitalizations were reported due to road accidents.

Dr. Indika Jagoda noted that among those admitted to the hospital in the past two days, around 80 of them underwent surgeries.

He said the number of firecrackers-related incidents reduced considerably this year which is a positive trend.

Only two such incidents were reported during the New Year holiday period, Dr. Indika Jagoda added.