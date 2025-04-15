412 admitted to National Hospital due to accidents during New Year

412 admitted to National Hospital due to accidents during New Year

April 15, 2025   12:30 pm

A total of 412 persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital owing to injuries sustained from various accidents reported on 13 and 14 April.

Six of them were pronounced dead on admission, Dr. Indika Jagoda, the Director of the Accidents Ward at the Colombo National Hospital revealed.

Around 110 persons were admitted following accidents that happened indoors while 94 hospitalizations were reported due to road accidents.

Dr. Indika Jagoda noted that among those admitted to the hospital in the past two days, around 80 of them underwent surgeries.

He said the number of firecrackers-related incidents reduced considerably this year which is a positive trend.

Only two such incidents were reported during the New Year holiday period, Dr. Indika Jagoda added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)