LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL

Campaigning activities for the 2025 Local Government (LG) election has been largely peaceful so far, according to a local election watchdog.

Despite around 71,000 persons contesting, only 200 complaints related to the election have been filed with the Police, says the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchi.

Around 13 incidents of violence have also been reported thus far including an incident in Deraniyagala yesterday, Hettiarachchi added. He said an arrest has been made after a candidate was assaulted.

According to Police, a total of 15 candidates and 52 political party supporters have been apprehended over 2025 LG election related complaints.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi commended Police for attending to complaints swiftly and resolving them.

He said contrary to the previous projections, during the Sinhala and New Year period, no major incidents or attempts to bribe voters were reported.

Since a considerable number of New Year celebratory events will be held in the next few days, Hettiarachchi requested candidates to avoid holding events that may influence the independent choice of voters.

He urged political parties and candidates to carry out their campaigning activities in a peaceful manner in the next few weeks as well.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.