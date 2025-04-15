EC makes special requests from parties and independent groups

EC makes special requests from parties and independent groups

April 15, 2025   02:25 pm

A special request has been made by the National Election Commission from political parties and independent groups that have initiated legal proceedings against any rejection of nomination papers related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) election. 

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake requested the Secretaries and authorized representatives of political parties and leaders of independent groups, to provide copies of the petitions and judgments to respective District Election Offices, if any legal action has been taken against the rejection of nomination papers. 

A large number of political parties and independent groups have challenged before courts the rejection of nomination papers by Returning Officers.

Accordingly, several stay orders were issued and in some cases preventing Returning Officers from taking forward steps to conduct the Local Government Election scheduled for 6 May.

