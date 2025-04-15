Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys

Only 30 to 35% of the private buses are in operation today due to the low demand, says the Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne.

Wijeratne noted that only around 5,000 private buses are running today.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that from today, additional buses will be deployed for the convenience of the people returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

At present, SLTB buses are deployed according to the usual timetable. Regional managers have been given directives to deploy additional buses if the need arises in their respective areas.

Sri Lanka Railways said that since today is a working day, it has taken steps to run the daily office trains. Special trains will also be in operation for people to return to Colombo in the coming days.