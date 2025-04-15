Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys

April 15, 2025   03:09 pm

Only 30 to 35% of the private buses are in operation today due to the low demand, says the Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne.

Wijeratne noted that only around 5,000 private buses are running today.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that from today, additional buses will be deployed for the convenience of the people returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

At present, SLTB buses are deployed according to the usual timetable. Regional managers have been given directives to deploy additional buses if the need arises in their respective areas.

Sri Lanka Railways said that since today is a working day, it has taken steps to run the daily office trains. Special trains will also be in operation for people to return to Colombo in the coming days.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)