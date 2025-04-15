The suspect allegedly responsible for the recent shooting of the retired Superintendent of the Boossa Prison was arrested this morning (15) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while attempting to leave the country through the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake.

The arrest was made at the departure terminal with the assistance of the “Face Recognition System” installed by the CID at the airport.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended while preparing to board SriLankan Airlines flight UL-404 to Bangkok, Thailand, using a forged passport.

The individual has been identified as Wijemuni Lalantha Prithiraj Kumara, 31, a resident of Kuleewatta, Ambalangoda.

He is reportedly the primary shooter and an associate of the organized criminal gang leader in the Southern Province known as “Karandeniya Sudda.”

The suspect was in possession of a fraudulent passport issued under the name Ekanayake Mudiyanselage Lakindu Sandeep Bandara.

He is also wanted by the police in connection with multiple murders and financial fraud cases in the Galle and Ambalangoda police divisions.

The arrest took place at approximately 7:50 a.m. today. He was later escorted out of the BIA premises by a team of officers, including the Officer-in-Charge of the Ambalangoda Police Headquarters, at around 10:00 a.m. today for further investigation.