Nearly 500,000 vehicles use expressways during New Year period

The revenue generated from expressway tolls during the past four days has exceeded Rs. 170 million, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

A total of 497,223 vehicles have used the expressways since 11 April, it said.

Accordingly, the income generated in the past four days from motorists using expressways stood at Rs. 173,505,300.

This is an increase of 20% in comparison to the income generated by the RDA during the same period last year.