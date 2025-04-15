Two dead, 2 injured in crash caused by drunk driver

A three-wheeler driver and a passenger have died in an accident along the Kurunegala-Dambulla A6 road in Doratiyawa, Kurunegala this morning.

According to Police, a double-cab heading towards Kurunegala from Dambulla had collided head on with a three-wheeler arriving from the opposite direction before then also hitting a motorcycle.

The driver of the three-wheeler, two passengers and the motorcyclist had sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to hospital.

Police said the driver and a passenger of the three-wheeler succumbed to their injuries on admission to the Kurunegala Hospital.

The deceased, aged 37 and 43, were residents of Galkiriyagama.

The bodies are placed at the morgue of the Kurunegala Hospital.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the cab driver, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was under the influence alcohol at the time of the accident.

Further investigations are underway, police said.