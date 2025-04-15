Special attention must be paid to the prevailing extreme heat in the country, health experts warn.

Consultant physician Dr. Nandana Dickmadugoda noted that the high temperatures pose a risk that could even lead to death.

Therefore, he emphasized that individuals with chronic illnesses should be particularly cautious, and that even the general public should be mindful of the prevailing weather pattern.

Dr. Nandana Dickmadugoda said, “Even though there are occasional rains, we still feel intense heat. The main reason is the presence of clouds, which prevent water vapor from rising, resulting in extremely high humidity in the environment. Because of this, we are experiencing severe discomfort from the heat.”

He added, “So, if you go outdoors, you are exposed to intense sunlight, which can lead to several health problems. Especially those working outdoors may experience issues due to high temperatures, including dizziness, body pain, and excessive sweating.

“While these symptoms may seem mild at first, the situation can become severe. We should all avoid reaching a state known as heatstroke. This condition can potentially be fatal.”

“Children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical conditions are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat than the general population. Therefore, these groups—and children in particular—should be protected from exposure to heat as much as possible,” he said.

Dr. Nandana Dickmadugoda noted that if there is an urgent need to step outside, it’s important to use an umbrella or wear protective clothing to shield from the heat.

He also emphasized the importance of staying hydrated while encouraging the public to take plenty of fluids such as porridge, soup, tea, and oral rehydration solutions containing sugar and salt.