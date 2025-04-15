Pakistan deports nearly 60,000 Afghan refugees in 13 days: IOM

April 15, 2025   05:02 pm

Pakistan has deported nearly 60,000 Afghan refugees through two border points during the past 13 days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Between 1 and 13 April 2025, IOM recorded a sharp rise in forced returns, with nearly 60,000 individuals crossing back into Afghanistan through the Tokham and Spin Boldak border points,” the statement declared.

More than 2.43 million undocumented Afghan migrants have returned to their homeland, Afghanistan, from neighboring Pakistan and Iran since September 2023. Most of them have been repatriated forcibly.

The Pakistani government is set to deport 3 million Afghans to their home country in 2025.

Reportedly, about 7 million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan’s neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

Source: Xinhua
-Agencies-

