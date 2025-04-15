US national arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis worth Rs. 230M

An American national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (15), by officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs for attempting to smuggle 23 kilograms of ‘Kush’ cannabis into the country.

The 31-year-old suspect, who is employed by a company involved in land trading in the US, had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-403, which landed at 10:15 a.m. at the BIA.

He was detained while attempting to exit the airport through the Red Channel, a designated business corridor at the arrival terminal.

Upon inspection, Customs officers discovered a total of 23 kilograms of the narcotic substance “Kush” concealed in 23 one-kilogram packets within his suitcase.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs. 230 million.

The Director General of Customs, Mr. Sarath Nonis, and Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General, Mr. Seevali Arukgoda, were present at the airport to observe the operation.

According to Mr. Arukgoda, the legalization of substances such as “Kush” in Thailand has made such drugs readily available in the open market. As a result, there is a growing trend of narcotics such as Kush, Hashish, and Cocaine being smuggled into Sri Lanka from Thailand in significant quantities.